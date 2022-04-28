Black to move and draw
DIAG 1
This week's position is from the 1880s. Henry Bird had the white pieces; Berthold Englisch, the black pieces. Black is in trouble. The knight fork secures the loss of one of black’s rooks, giving white a decisive material advantage. But what if black loses both rooks? With this hint in mind, please try to find how black escapes with a draw.
Black’s one saving grace is the power of the rook pair, otherwise black’s initial move would fail. Specifically, black strikes with rook to h1, checking white.
If white declines the sacrifice and retreats its king to f2, black’s other rook pins the knight from f8, and soon the other black rook will join in the attack and the tables have turned and white is lost.
After the white king accepts black’s rook sacrifice on h1, black’s other rook checks from e1, forcing the white king to h2 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black follows this with rook to h1 again, checking white. The white king’s only legal move is to take the black rook. Once this happens, black is stalemated, as white’s rook and knight box in the black king but don’t directly attack it.
This week’s lesson is an oldie but a goodie.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
