Black to move and win
Diag 1
During the 19th century swashbuckling attacks were favored. This week’s position is from such a game between Max Lange and Adolf Anderssen. Here Lange, who has the black pieces, demonstrates that his bishop and queen are worth more than Anderssen’s army. With this hint in mind, please try and find black’s winning attack.
The white king is cornered on the king-side, denuded of its fortress, as black’s bishop cuts across the c5-g1 diagonal like a sniper. Lange put the gun to white’s head with queen to e4. This threatens queen to h4, checkmate.
Anderssen moved his queen to f3and then to h3 after black's queen checked from h4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Lange replied by dropping his queen on e1 with check, forcing the white king to h2. Lange then struck with bishop to g1, check (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Here, Anderssen resigned. This was because after the white king moves back to h1 black’s bishop moves to f2 with a discovered check by the black queen. The white king again moves back to h2, which is followed by queen to g1, checkmate, as the bishop cover the g3 escape square.
This lesson this week is that a large army is impotent against assassins who are in a position to strike.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
