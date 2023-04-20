The fourteen game World Chess Championship match ends on April 29th, or April 30 if a tiebreaker is needed. The first seven games between Ian Nepomniachtchi (“Nepo”) and Ding Lien (“Ding”) have been topsy turvy with the loser of the previous game winning the next game, which left Nepo the winner of game 7 with a one-point lead.
This week’s position is from game 6, which Ding won. Here, Ding uses his queen and knight to set up a back rank mate. With this hint in mind please try to find Ding’s winning move and attack.
Nepo threatens a new queen on a8 but this is too little too late. Ding ignores this and slides his queen over to f7. Ding’s immediate threat is: queen takes rook, black’s king recaptures on g8, and white’s rook drops to a8, mating black. Nepo resigned on the spot.
This is because, for example, after black’s bishop takes white’s knight, white’s pawn recaptures on g6, checking black. The king retreats to h8 and white’s queen takes black’s rook. After the black king takes white’s queen, white’s rook drops onto a8 and mates black (see next diagram).
Alternatively, if black moves its queen to g5 to support a bishop capture, white’s queen snatches black’s rook on g8. The white king recaptures on g8 and white’s rook checks from a8 (see next diagram).
White’s rook next mates from either f8 or h8 with the combination of the knight and rook and pawn on d5. Because Ding and Nepo have been playing aggressively, looking for a fight rather than draw, it has so far been one of the more exciting World Championship matches.
