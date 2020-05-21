White to move and mate in 4
DIAG 1
This week’s position occurred in the television series “Billions.” In the show, American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who is one of the world’s top players, was playing a simultaneous exhibition that included one of the show’s characters. Here, Nakamura, who is white, generates even more lines of attack against black at the cost of a piece to win. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s four-move mating attack.
Black seemingly has a decisive material edge. White first increases this ersatz material imbalance by having it rook on g1 take black’s g7 pawn, checking black. Black cannot refuse the offer, or else white’s other rook mates on h7.
White next uncorks a double check with knight to f5. The black king is forced to retreat back to g8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White now surrenders even more material with rook to g6, check. Black again must accept the rook sacrifice, as its f7 pawn takes the rook. White then delivers the knockout blow with knight to h6, checkmate (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The knight attacks the enemy king while the bishop and knight control all avenues of escape.
The lesson here is that the right angle or strategy is sometimes worth billions.
