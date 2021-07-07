White to move and win
DIAG 1
Each sides’ pawns are lined along a row facing one another, like French and British soldiers from the 18th century. Meanwhile, the generals are far removed from the action on the other side of the board. Because of this and because of white’s additional space, white wins by promoting a pawn. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.
This is a classic chess problem. But it illustrates what every chess player should know. Namely, that here white wins by moving the b5 pawn to b6.
White’s b6 pawn threatens to capture two black pawns and then promote on the 8th rank. Black must therefore capture white’s b6 pawn with either its a7 or c7 pawns. If the a7 pawn takes the b6 pawn, white pushes its c5 pawn to c6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White’s c6 pawn threatens to take black’s b7 pawn and then promote. But if black’s b7 pawn takes white’s c6 pawn, white pushes its a5 pawn to a6 and soon scores a touchdown, like a runaway tailback.
If black had captured white’s b6 pawn with its c7 pawn, then white would have pushed its a5 pawn to a6.
The lesson this week is there is a time to try and break on through.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.