Chess Corner: Camouflage

Examples of repetition in nature include the hexagonal cells in a honeycomb and the diamond shaped scales that repeat themselves on a snake’s skin. Chameleons fit the pattern to the hunter. Chess, too, has patterns that repeat themselves that may be fitted to your opponent. Sometimes those repeating patterns save an otherwise lost position. With this hint in mind, please find black’s best move.
In this week’s position, white’s rooks and advanced c6 pawn dominate the position. Black, however, draws by repetition, beginning with knight takes h2 check. The white king must move to either e1 or g1.
If e1, the knight moves back to f3, checking the white king (see next diagram).
The white king is forced back to f1. As long as white retreats to e1, black can repeat the position.
If the king moves to g1, the knight again checks from f3. Here, white can allow black to repeat the position by moving back to f1, as the black knight again checks from h2.
Alternatively, after the white king is checked on g1, the king may move to h1. If so, white mates with rook to h2 (see next diagram).
The lesson this week that bears repeating is that when all seems lost, look for escape routes camouflaged in the position.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.