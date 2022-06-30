What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
After nine of the 15 rounds Russia’s Ian Nepoomniachtch (“Nepo”) is leading the Candidate’s tournament. This weeks’ position is from Nepo’s game against France’s Alireza Firouzja, who left Iran because of its policy of not competing against Israelis.
Here, Nepo is white; Firouzja, black. White’s next move opens a line of attack and places a piece in a better position. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Like a budding hurricane, white’ pieces are preparing to storm the king-side. White’s best move is to capture black’s f5 with the knight. This posts the knight close to the enemy king and opens up the “g” file.
Black must now prepare for rook to g1, check, with bishop to f6 so as to protect the g7 square. But this is not enough, as rook to g1 leads to checkmate (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Here Firouzja resigned because after the black king flees to f8, white’s queen checks from h6, forcing the black king to f7. White then checks from g7 and soon mates (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
If the bishop takes the rook, white’s queen takes with mate. If the king runs back to f8, the white queen mates from h8.
The lesson this week is to avoid the rain. This way you won't get caught in a storm.
