What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Peter the Great of Russia and Louis XIV centralized the power of their kingdoms to make them stronger. In this week’s position, white, too, should seek to centralize its power. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
When pawns are connected, they form a chain or web, and the sum of their parts are greater than the whole. Here, black has a fatal weakness with doubled pawns on e5 and e6. Together, they are weaker than the whole. White should therefore race its king toward e4, threatening black’s e5 pawn.
In two moves white’s king via d3 or f3 reaches e4 before black can reach f5 or d5 and stop the white king from centralizing (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, if you count the number of pawn moves each side has, you will see that white has more moves – in part because of black’s doubled pawns. Once black uses up its pawn moves, its king will be forced to retreat and white wins the black e5 and threatens the e6 pawn. With solid play white should win.
History teaches us that centralization is power.
