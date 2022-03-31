What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
These are exciting times in the chess world. First, America’s Hikaru Nakamura has qualified for one of the eight spots available in the candidates' tournament, which determines the challenger to the world champion.
Second, the international chess federation FIDE has canceled all tournaments in Russia, ordered that Russian chess players may compete in international tournaments but not under a Russian flag, except for Sergey Karjakin, who has been banned for the next six months and has had his spot in the candidates' tournament removed.
Most of the elite chess players in Russia signed an open letter to Putin asking to stop the conflict. Karjakin, however, made statements in support of Putin that allegedly went too far. Another strong Russian grandmaster also made statements which were more tepid, and he was not similarly banned.
Meanwhile, during these past few weeks the world chess champion Magnus Carlsen converted a scheduled chess event into a fundraiser for Ukraine refugees. Needless to say, Carlsen won and in the final round defeated Poland’s Jan Duda, who has already qualified for the candidates' tournament. Curiously, several of the competitors in this fundraiser were Chinese.
Finally, this past week was the start of the final leg of the Chess Grand Prix, which determines two of the candidates' spots. Nakamura and Robert Rapport of Hungry are the two players who qualified. This week’s position is from Nakamura’s game against Russia’s Andrey Esipenko in the preliminaries rounds. Espienko is white; Nakamura, black. Black is poised to win a critical pawn and then bully white with its bishops. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
The first step is to dislodge the white knight with pawn to h5. Esipenko retreated the knight to e3. Nakamura snatched white’s f6 pawn and Esipenko resigned (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white’s rook takes black’s queen, black’s rook takes white’s queen and the two-rook advantage is too much for players of this caliber.
White’s best reply is queen to h4. But then black checks from e4, and white trades queens. Black’s e4 rook pushes white’s knight back, and black seizes the seventh rank with too much firepower for white to survive (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
It is unknown who will be selected for the candidates' tournament in place of Karjakin. It will likely go to the highest-rated player at some identified point in time.
The lesson this week is its tough these days to be a Russian chess player.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.