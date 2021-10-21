White to move and win
DIAG 1
“Position yourself well enough and circumstances will do the rest,” observed Mason Cooley, noted American aphorist.
This week’s position illustrates that point. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s winning move and plan.
In this king-pawn endgame with equal material white’s a4 pawn faces blacks’ a6 and b7 pawns. It’s two against one. Even so, white's best move is to advance its a4 to a5.
This thwarts black’s queen side pawns. If black’s b7 pawn moves to b6, it is captured and white’s pawn promotes. If black’s b7 pawn moves to b5, white’s pawn captures the b5 pawn by en passant and then again promotes.
Thus, black must retreat its king. If there were no queen-side pawns, black can hold on by escaping to the corner, which forces a stalemate. But now when white forces black’s king to the corner, preventing the promotion of white’s “h” pawn, black must move its b7 pawn to either b6 or b5, losing. The a5 pawn captures black’s “b” pawn and black is not stalemated because of black’s a6 pawn that can advance but not fast enough to promote in time. (see next diagram)
DIAG 2
This lesson this week is in the endgame good positioning fosters good timing. From there, circumstances will break your way.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
