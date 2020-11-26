Chess Corner: Do not fall for the pumpkin pie

Thanksgiving is a time for feasting. Sometimes we eat just the right amount, and sometimes we eat too much. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move in this week’s position.
Black is winning. Black is up a pawn and white’s queen-side pawns are damaged and weak and under attack. White, however, either draws or reduces black’s advantage with the bishop on b1 taking black’s pawn on g6.
This is because if the black gobbles up the white bishop with its f7 pawn, white draws with a perpetual check, beginning with queen to e6 (see next diagram).
Black must now move its king to g7, as any other move loses. This is because the white queen will gobble up black’s pawns followed by white’s rook penetrating black’s position on e7 with checkmate imminent. For example, if black’s king flees to h7, white’s queen checks from f7. The black king retreats to h8, and white’s queen checks from f6 (see next diagram).
Now if the black king returns to h7, white’s rook checks from e7. Hence, black’s king moves to g8. White’s queen takes black’s pawn on g6, with check. Because black cannot move its king to the 7th rank, white next snatches black’s h6 pawn with check and then maneuvers its queen with a series of checks until white’s rook penetrates on e7 with checkmate in the air.
Black at least secures the perpetual check after queen to e6 check by guarding its g6 pawn and moving to g7, which results in a shuffling back and forth between g8 and g7.
Black’s best response to the proffered sacrifice is to decline it in favor of its bishop on a6 gobbling up white’s c4 pawn. White’s bishop next retreats to h4, having shattered black’s king-side pawns and significantly reduced black’s edge. Nevertheless, black is a pawn ahead.
The lesson this week is to know to control your eating and not fall for ever pumpkin pie you see.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com
