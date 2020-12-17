Chess Corner: Don’t go to the dance

Like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, queens and bishops make a great pair. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s three-move mating attack.
Black is ahead in material, and its rook on e6 threatens white’s queen. However, black’s king side is in shambles, and white’s queen and bishop target the exposed king-side.
White first strikes with bishop to h7, check. This forces the black king into the corner, h8. White then maneuvers its bishop to g6, with a discovered check (see next diagram).
This forces black’s king to retreat back to g8. White’s queen then checks from h7, pushing the black king over to f8, and then leaps onto f7, mating the black king with the support of its bishop (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is don’t go to the dance if your king-side is undone, else your opponent steal the spotlight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.