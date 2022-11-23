White to move and mate in 11
DIAG 1
At the Meltwater chess tournament this past week, Poland’s Jan Duda defeated the Netherlands Anish Giri with a brilliant mating attack. The attack exploits the exposed black king and begins with a sacrifice that further exposes the king. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s mating attack.
Duda has many good moves but best is sliding the c7 rook to g7, checking black. If the black king flees to the corner, white’s pawn advances to f6 and rook to h7, check, is now supported by white’s b8 bishop and black is quickly mated.
After Giri captured the rook, white’s pawn on f5 moved to f6, checking black. Retreating the king to g8 is followed by bishop h7, check. The king takes the bishop and the white queen checks from h5, pushing the king back to g8. The white queen next checks from g6 and then mates on g7.
Giri retreated his king to h6 and Duda checked the king with knight to g4. The black king is forced to g5 and Duda made a queen sacrifice with queen to f5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Giri took the queen with his knight, which was captured by white’s f1 rook, checking black. If the king takes white’s knight, pawn to h3 mates. Thus, the king retreated to g6 followed by Duda moving his rook to e5 with a discovered check by his bishop (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The black king fled to f7 and white checked black with rook to e7, forcing the black king back to g8.
Now white’s knight checks from h6 and the king is cornered on h8. Finally, white mates with rook to h7 (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
The lesson this week is avoid leaving your king out in the cold and exposed to the elements.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.