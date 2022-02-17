What is black’s best move?
DIAGRAM 1
Black’s knights occupy two dead center squares like a boxer with his gloves up, poised to jab and punch. Meanwhile, white’s king remains in the center of the board and has not fled to the safety of the corner by castling. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s one-two punch.
Black’s rook-queen battery along the “d” file has knock out power. First, however, black jabs with knight to f4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white captures the knight, black’s e5 knight captures white’s knight on f3, with check. Now the defender of the bishop on d2 has been removed. The black queen wins the bishop with check followed by snatching the white rook, with check, knocking white out (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
White’s best reply is to block the queen-rook battery along the “d” file. Maneuvering the knight on f3 to d4 is best. Black next develops while attacking white’s queen with bishop to e6. The white queen’s best reply is to run to a3. Black trades queens on a3, weakening white’s pawns, but now black’s knights coordinate an attack on d3. White’s bishop takes the first knight but the second knight also checks white, forking the king and rook, winning the exchange (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
The lesson this week is to not let your guard up and lose the battle for control of the center.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
