Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland won the World Chess Cup, which qualified him for the next Candidates Tournament and netted him $88,000. The Candidates Tournament consists of eight of the world’s top players vying for the right to play the reigning World Chess Champion for the title.
En route, Duda defeated the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in their semi-final match. This week’s position is from one of those games. Here, Carlsen is white; Duda, black. In this bishop endgame, Duda side-stepped Carlsen’s tactical tricks and made the move that best compliments Duda’s advanced, passed pawn on a4. With this hint, please try to find black’s best move.
Carlsen’s bishop move to e3 was an attempt to seduce Duda into a trade of bishops with the black pawn taking the bishop followed by white’s king taking black’s bishop (see next diagram).
This line wins for white. From here, white’s king will gobble up black’s e3 pawn. If the black king races to f5, the white king will arrive in time to force the black king back, giving white’s king a superior central position that along with the extra pawn is decisive.
One important positional nuance is that if the black king goes after white’s b6 pawn, white promotes a queen by advancing its f4 pawn to f5 (see next diagram).
After black’s king now moves to c7, white’s e5 pawn advances to e6. If black does not immediately capture the e6 pawn, the e6 pawn promotes by snatching black’s f7 pawn and promoting next on f8. If black’s f7 pawn moves to f6, for example, white wins by taking one of black’s pawns and promoting.
On the other hand, taking white’s e6 pawn with the f7 pawn allows white’s f5 pawn to take black’s g6 pawn and then walk casually onto g8, promoting.
Duda saw the trap and instead declined the trade and moved his bishop to b2, threatening white’s a3 pawn. Carlsen took the black pawn on d4 and Duda captured white’s a3 pawn. Carlsen then moved his bishop back to e3, protecting his f4 pawn. Duda moved his bishop back to b2 (see next diagram).
White’s king does arrive in time to thwart the advance of the black’s a4 pawn but at the expense of leaving the rest of his pawns exposed to capture. A few moves later Carlsen resigned.
Duda, who is only 23 years old, is a rising superstar, as evidenced by wins over both Carlsen and Sergey Karjakin in the final. It was Duda’s day in the sun.
