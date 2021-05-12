Black to move and draw
DIAG 1
In 1934, John Dillinger was placed in a so-called escape-proof prison. Using a fake gun carved out of wood and blackened with shoe polish, Dillinger escaped, even using the sheriff’s vehicle as his getaway vehicle.
In this week’s position, black also escapes with a draw from an apparent lost position. It only takes one move to force the draw. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s drawing move.
White is up a whole rook and has an overwhelming material advantage. But material imbalances are irrelevant if the losing side finds a stalemate. Here, black checks white from c1 with its queen.
The white king can simply move to f2. However, black’s queen snatches white’s queen and the material imbalance has shifted and white is lost. The remaining option for white is to capture black’s queen. In doing so, black is stalemated (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The lesson this week is that it is never too late to plan your escape.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.