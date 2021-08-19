Chess Corner: Even the strong

The Chessable Masters is part of the Chess Tour, which is similar to the PGA. The American grandmaster Wesley So won the tournament, which was no surprise as he is second on the tour behind the World Chess Champion. The surprise was his opponent in the final: Le Quang Liem of Vietnam.
Le, who is ranked 31st in the world, defeated the perineal top 10 player Levon Aronian in their semi-final match. Le executed a noticeable move that is rarely seen at the top level. With this hint in mind, please try to find Le’s winning move.
The position is complicated. White’s knight is en prize and black’s c3 pawn is looking to promote. The complications are rendered moot, however, after white’s queen drops down to g8, checking black (see next diagram).
Black’s f8 rook must accept the queen sacrifice. Now one of white’s rooks mates from g8 by capturing black’s rook.
The lesson this week is that even the strongest players can overlook the simplest tactics in a complex position.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
