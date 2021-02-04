Chess Corner: Finding your potential

What is white’s best move?
The Netherlands annual prestigious Tata Steel Chess Tournament concluded this past Sunday with a Dutch player winning the tournament for the first time in 36 years. Jorden Van Foreest placed first, as his fellow countryman Anish Giri placed second.
The tournament was characterized by the success of the youngest players in the Tournament. Foreest is 21 years old, Giri is 26 years old. The three-way tie for third place including rising stars 17-year-old Alireza Firouzja and 18-year-old Andrey Esipenko.
The field was not as strong as most years because of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the World Chess Champion, along with the world’s second and fifth ranked players, was not at the top of the leader board when the tournament concluded.
This week’s position is from Foreest’s game against Niles Grandelius. Foreest is white; Grandelius, black. White’s best move opens up lines for its pieces. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Foreest’s best move was an indirect positional move. He advanced his c2 pawn to c4 (see next diagram).
This forces the trade of pawns on the “c” file, as Grandelius captured white’s pawn en passant, which was in turn captured by white’s b2 pawn. This opened up the “b” file for white’s rooks and generally gives white’s bishops and rooks more long-term room to maneuver.
Grandelius responded with rook to a7. This is to prevent pawn to c4, pinning the black’s knight to its rook. Foreest then slid his rook on f1 to b1, threatening black’s queen. Foreest continued to improve his position and eventually won the game. As it turned out, white’s opening up the queenside as Foreest did, led to white’s a4 pawn advancing toward a6 with dominating pressure by white’s rooks and bishops.
The lesson this week is to look for positions that maximize the potential of your pieces.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
