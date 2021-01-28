Chess Corner: Firouzja on top

Alireza Firouzja of Iran is a 17-year-old rising star in the chess world. He is now in first place at the prestigious Tata Steel Chess Tournament in the Netherlands. This week’s position is from Firouzja’s game against India’s Pentala Harikrishna. Here, Firouzja unleashes the power of the bishop pair. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s bishops sit next to each other eager to join the action. Advancing the d4 pawn to d3 frees black’s dark square bishop and opens up d4 for occupation by this bishop. This appears to give up a pawn for activity but not exactly (see next diagram).
Harikrishna snatched the black d3 pawn with his knight. Firouzja then checked white from d4 with his bishop (see next diagram).
White’s knight is forced to retreat back to f2, or else block the check with a rook and lose the exchange. Firouzja next dropped his rook on c2. From here, Firouzja won back the pawn and continued to pressure Harikrishna until eventually Harikrishna resigned.
As an alternative to white snatching the black d3 pawn with its knight, white could have moved his king f2. The bishop and rook, however, still enter the game, as the dark square bishop first captures white’s b2 pawn.
Because of COVID, not all of the world’s best players are in the Netherlands. But the world’s top three rated players are, and this January Firouzja has outplayed them all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.