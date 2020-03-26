White to move and win
DIAG 1
The Candidates Tournament determines which player will challenge the reigning World Chess Champion in the next World Championship match at the end of the year. Eight players qualify for the Candidates Tournament, who are now competing in a round robin tournament in Russia. The last round is scheduled for April 3.
After five rounds, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi is in the lead. This week’s position is from his win against China’s Wang Hao. Ian is white; Wang, black. Ian observes that black’s king is overworked defending black’s queen. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning attack.
White’s queen is threatened by black’s queen and is not defended. Instead of retreating the queen, Ian plopped his f4 pawn on f5, checking black. Black’s g6 pawn takes white’s f5 pawn, which is in turn captured by white’s g4 pawn, again checking black (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If the black king moves, its queen becomes unguarded and is captured by white's queen. This leaves knight takes pawn. Now white trades queen on d7. This leaves black’s knight on f5 unprotected, as white’s knight takes black’s knight after the queen trade (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Here, black might have drawing chances if it picks up white’s exposed c5 pawn. However, the knight has several maneuvers that prevent this, e.g. knight to d4 followed by knight to b3 or simply knight to e3.
The lesson this week is sent to us from Russia with love. If you let your king do too much, the kingdom could topple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.