What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
The prestigious Tata Steel Chess Championship in Netherlands runs from Jan. 13-29. This weeks’ position is from Anish Giri’s game against D. Gukesh. Giri is white; Gukesh, black. Giri unfurls a double sacrifice that exploits the weak light squares around black’s cornered king. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s move.
At the moment, there is only a glimmer of white’s dominance of the light squares near black’s king. A secure knight on g5, for example, would support queen to h7, mate. However, black’s h6 pawn and queen defend g5. Nevertheless, Giri saw deeper and planted his e4 knight on g5.
Gukesh’s best reply was to take the knight with his h6 pawn, as he played. Giri then made another sacrifice and had his rook on e2 capture black’s e6 pawn. Giri recaptured on e6 with his pawn. This was followed by the other rook taking on e6 with the support of the bishop on c4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black’s best reply was to take the rook with its queen and then have the queen retaken by white’s bishop, as was played. However, bishop takes knight on f3 was a defensive option. If so, white’s rook takes the black queen, black’s knight on b8 moves to c6, attacking the rook, and the rook retreats to e3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, white threatens getting a rook or queen to the h file and mating black. The light squares around the black king are porous, and once white’s queen occupies g6, black is lost.
Instead, Gukesh accepting the loss of his queen and after the white bishop took the black queen, Gukesh’s bishop captured white’s knight on f3. Giri subtly maneuvered his queen to f5 instead of immediately capturing the black bishop. The only way to stop the ensuring queen-bishop mate was for Gukesh to offer up his bishop on e4, which Giri took. Gukesh’ rook on d8 took white’s pawn on d4 and Giri maneuvered his queen to f3, taking black’s bishop (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Mating threats are in the air and Gukesh threw pieces at Giri so that he soon won by overwhelming force.
The lesson this week is to look for ways to open up a position so that the scope of your pieces is increased. Here, Giri found a way for his light-squared bishop to be almost as powerful as a queen, while giving his queen light squares to occupy near the black king – g6 in particular.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
