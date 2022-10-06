White to move and win
DIAG 1
In this week’s position white seeks to promote its a5 pawn. But black’s bishop runs freely over the board like a wild horse. If the bishop seizes control of the a7-g1 diagonal, black draws, as white’s a5 pawn never passes a7. White’s best move limits the black’s roaming privileges, which in turn allows the a5 pawn to promote. With this hint in mind please find white’s best move.
The black bishop can reach a7 vis-à-vis f8 or e3. For example, if the white king moves to e4, black’s bishop slides over to f8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The white king moves back to d5, preventing the bishop from reaching c5 and the a7-g1 diagonal. But then the bishop moves back to h4 and, if the moves are repeated, the game is drawn by repetition.
White’s best move is to sacrifice its g4 pawn and check the black king from g5. Because the king and bishop are forked, either the king or black’s bishop takes white’s g5 pawn. If the black king takes, white’s a5 pawn races unobstructed to a8, promoting. Alternatively, if the bishop take, black’s bishop cannot reach the a7-g1 diagonal vis-à-vis f8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
White’s king next moves to e4, and black’s bishop is no longer running free. As a result, the a5 pawn promotes and white soon wins.
The lesson this week is sometimes you have to give a little to gain a lot.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
