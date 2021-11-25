What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Thanksgiving is day that we often eat too much. This week’s position is teaches us to be careful what you gobble. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
This is a classic knight versus bishop endgame where the knight is superior. White demonstrates this with knight to e5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White has placed its knight en prise. However, if black gobbles up the knight, white wins, as white’s d5 pawn races to d8. Black’s king is too far away to stop the pawn, and black’s e5 pawn is too slow and cannot reach e1 in time.
The white knight also threatens black’s f7 pawn. If the black king tries to defend by moving to g8, white throws more turkey at black to eat with pawn to h7 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
One way or another the knight reaches f7 from where the knight can next gobble up black’s d6 pawn and/or wreak more havoc on black’s queen side. Specifically, if the king takes the pawn, the knight takes black’s f7 pawn. If the white king declines the capture and moves to g7, the knight still takes the pawn. If white gobbles up the knight, the pawn promotes.
Black’s best response to knight to e5 is to either move its f7 pawn to f6 or f5. Either way white’s g5 pawn takes black’s pawn. Black’s bishop then gobbles up white’s h6 pawn, as white’s knight hops to f7, threatening the black d6 pawn. Black’s bishop defends by retreating to f8.
From here, white is a little better but the fight continues, as it does in so many things. They both at least can give thanks for that.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.