What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
In an online chess event, the world’s top players competed in the Magnus Carlsen Invitational this March. Anish Giri of the Netherlands won the tournament and defeated Ian Nepomnachtchi (“Nepo”) of Russia in the finals. Nepo defeated the World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the semi-finals.
This week’s position is from a game between Giri and Nepo in the finals. Giri is white; Nepo, black. Here, Giri made a positional move that undermined black’s position and netted Giri a pawn. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Nepo’s king sits on its home square in the middle of the board after 18 moves. This helps make Giri’s pawn push of g5 to g6 a powerful move. If Nepo’s f7 pawn captures white’s g6 pawn, white’s queen snatches black’s e6 pawn with check. Black’s queen blocks the check, as white’s queen slides over to g6, again capturing the pawn with check. From here, white is winning.
Black’s response to the pawn push to g6 is for black to castle queen-side, as played by Nepo. Giri’s g6 pawn took black’s f7 pawn, which was captured by Nepo’s queen. Giri then uncorked bishop to c4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Giri’s bishop and queen threaten to fork black’s queen with bishop takes e6, check. This forced Nepo to accept the loss of the pawn and moved his king over a square to b8 to prevent the fork. Giri snatched the e6 pawn with his bishop and secured Nepo’s resignation 19 moves later.
The lesson this week is that bishops, like knights, can also fork pieces, especially if given a push.
