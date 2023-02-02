White to move and win
DIAG 1
Anish Giri of the Netherlands won the prestigious Tata Steel Championship this past week. He trailed the leader of the tournament Nodirbrek Adbusattorov of Uzbekistan until the last day when Giri defeated Richard Rapport of Romania and Adbusattorov lost to Jorden van Forest also of the Netherlands.
This week’s position is from Giri’s game against Rapport. Giri is white; Rapport, black. Here, Giri takes advantage of black’s cornered king on the edge of the board and threatens mate. The only defense results in a won game for white. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.
Black’s queen prevents an immediate mate by white moving its queen to g3. However, white should nevertheless move its queen to g3. Black trades queens on g3, as white re-captures on g3 with its knight (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White threatens rook to h5, mate. The only defense is for black to place its rook on the same row at c5 with the support of its bishop. White kicks the black rook off c5 with pawn to b4 (see next diagram)
DIAG 3
The black rook must now vacate c5 and will no longer have protection, so it must capture white’s rook on f5. When it does, white’s knight recaptures and forks black’s king and bishop, winning the game.
The lesson this week is that in chess if a king rests on the edge of the board in a middle game, then it will likely go over the edge without actually falling off the board.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
