Yuri Averbakh (1922-2022) was a top Russian grandmaster who was a renowned theoretician, journalist, and chess composer. He won the prestigious Soviet Chess Championship in 1954 and has a variation of the King’s Indian Defense named after him.
This week’s position is from Averbakh’s game against V. Ragozin in 1954. Averbakh is white; Ragozin, black. Here, white’s rooks are more dangerous than black’s rooks. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s two-move mating combination.
Black is poised to double its rooks on the second rank with its bishop on top of the white king. However, white is ready to strike now.
Knight to f6 delivers the knock-out punch. If black takes the knight, white’s rook on e1 checkmates black from e8 with the parallel rooks. On the other hand, if the black king retreats to f8 or h8, rook to e8 again mates black (see next diagram).
Good knight, sweet prince.
