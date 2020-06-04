Over the last two months America’s Hikaru Nakamura has been on a tear. This past week Nakaumura defeated World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in his semi-final match in the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge. This week’s position is from their final and decisive game.
Here, Nakamura is black; Carlsen, white. In time pressure, Carlsen snatched Nakamura’s knight on b4. Nakamura – who was hungry to beat the World Champion — pulled out his metaphoric silverware and dined on Carlsen’s position. With this hint in mind, please try to find Nakamura’s winning combination.
Carlsen erred in letting his rook feast on Nakamura’s knight on b4. The b4 square and the e1 square sit along the same diagonal. Nakamura thus stuck with queen to e1, check, forking the white king and rook on b4. After Carlsen’s king retreated to h2, Nakamura’s queen captured the rook on b4.
Because Nakamura’ back rank was exposed, Carlsen’s queen gobbled on black’s c6 pawn, as the queen eyed black’s back rank with hopes of a similar blunder by Nakamura. But Nakamura made no such mistake and retreated his rook to f8, protecting his back rank.
At this point, Carlsen resigned and told Nakamura “Good game.”
This week, Nakamura plays the Russian rising star Daniil Dubov in the final.
The lesson this week is gorging on an enemy’s pieces may permit an opponent to dine on yours.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
