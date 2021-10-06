DIAG 1
The proverb it is always darkest before dawn is first accredited to Pastor Thomas Fuller in 1650. Even in the worst of circumstances, there is hope – at least in chess. In this week’s position black’s knight, queen and rook along the sixth rank eye white’s king like falcons perched on a branch, ready to swoop in for the kill.
But there is hope. White’s pieces are eagles, bigger and stronger, and perhaps smarter. With this hint in mind, please try to find how white snatches black’s king in its talons.
Black’s b6 rook pins white’s b2 pawn, threatening queen takes a3 and then a queen/rook mate on b2. In part because white’s pieces are on other side of the board, black will soon overwhelm white’s queenside and win, even if it involves a little bit of maneuvering.
White must throw a knockout punch now. White’s talons draw blood with the queen taking black’s knight on g5. Black must recapture the white queen, as the queen threatens mate on g7 with both the support of its pawn and knight.
The point is that after black’s h6 pawn takes white’s queen, the “H” file is wide open for white’s rook. Thus, white’s knight hops onto g7, winning a pawn, forcing an imminent and inescapable check mate by rook on h8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2.
Damian Nash, who lives in Waulua, Hawaii, and has won state crowns in Colorado, Utah and Hawaii, showed that with either enough sacrifice or thinking outside the box hopes can come true.
