White to move and win
DIAG 1
In chess, if a pawn forks an opponent’s pieces, it is generally done with the support of a rook or other major piece. This week’s position is an exception to that general rule. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.
Each side has the same number of pawns, and black’s king threatens white’s f4 pawn. White can reach and take black’s b7 pawn, but then black’s king gobbles up white’s pawns.
White’s winning move is to advance the pawn under attack to f5 where now it is under attack by black’s g6 pawn. While this may appear to be sacrifice, if black’s takes white’s f5 pawn, then one of white’s other pawns races unimpeded toward the 8th rank (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If black takes white’s g6 pawn, then white’s e5 pawn promotes in time to stop black’s passed pawn from promoting. If not, white’s g6 pawn promotes quickly.
Alternatively, after white advances its pawn to f5, the black king may move to f4. White’s f5 pawn takes black’s g6 pawn, which is then captured by black’s f7 pawn. White next races its e5 pawn to e6 and the pawn cannot be stopped (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The lesson this week is that a pawn can also deliver a fork by placing an opponent on the horns of a dilemma.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.