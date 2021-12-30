What is white’s best move?

DIAG 1

Sometimes we have to accept that a position may not be winnable. The best play in that position is to aim for a draw. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s drawing move.

Black has winning chances with a bishop and a pawn. But with just the pawn white does not have winning chances.

White thus forces the draw with pawn to h4 (see next diagram).

DIAG 2

Any pawn trade will leave black with only its bishop and a draw is forced. And a pawn trade is forced after h4. The black pawn cannot move away.

The lesson this week is that intentionally losing a piece is sometimes the best move. 

Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.

