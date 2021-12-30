Mick Miller, 68, of Muskogee, died April 7, 2020, at the Wagoner Care Center in Wagoner, OK. Mick was born in Greensburg, PA, on January 8, 1952, the oldest child of Karl W. and Evelyn D. (Hoffman) Miller. He attended Hempfield Township schools until 1968 when the family moved to McLain, OK.…