What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Sometimes we have to accept that a position may not be winnable. The best play in that position is to aim for a draw. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s drawing move.
Black has winning chances with a bishop and a pawn. But with just the pawn white does not have winning chances.
White thus forces the draw with pawn to h4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Any pawn trade will leave black with only its bishop and a draw is forced. And a pawn trade is forced after h4. The black pawn cannot move away.
The lesson this week is that intentionally losing a piece is sometimes the best move.
