Chess Corner: It will never rain roses

What is black’s best move?
French and Bavarian forces in 1704 were on the verge of forcing Austria’s surrender. In response, Britain, which was Austria’s ally, raced troops 250 miles to the Danube River and took the initiative and attacked. Employing superior tactics, the British prevailed in the Battle of Blenheim.
In this week’s position, black maneuvers a piece much less than 250 miles to gain the initiative and have a decisive attack. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
White has just moved a rook to d1. This pins black’s knight, as the rook on d8 is not defended. A passive move like knight to c6 protects the rook but abandons the initiative.
Black’s best move is rook to d6 (see next diagram).
This threatens rook to b6, check, forcing the white king to the corner or c1. If the king moves to the corner, black’s knight mates from c2; if to c1, then the f2 rook mates from c2.
Now if white moves its king to a1, black checks white with its knight from c2. The white king moves to b1 and the knight checks again from a3, which forces the king back to a1 (king to c1 allows rook c2 mate). Black’s d6 rook moves to b6 (see next diagram).
White is lost, as black’s knight looks to mate from c2, while the rook on d6 looks to move to b2 followed by rook takes a2, checkmate.
The lesson this week is look for the initiative. As George Elliot opined, “It will never rain roses; when we want to have more roses, we plant more roses.”
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
