Black to move and win
DIAG 1
This week’s chess problem is a lesson in giving. Often when we give, there is a butterfly effect and we are better off than we were before. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s winning tactical assault.
The position seems roughly equal, but the black’s pressure along the “d” file is decisive. Black first makes an exchange sacrifice with the rook on d8 by capturing white’s bishop on d2. White recaptures the rook with its knight on f3.
Black next slides its other rook over to d8 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Because of the bishop pin on white’s d2 knight and the added pressure from the rook, white is sure to lose a piece.
In chess news, the French-Iranian 18-year-old wonderkid Alireza Firouzja won the FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss on Sunday in Latvia, as American Fabiano Caruana placed second. This qualified Firouzia and Caruana for two of the eight spots for the 2022 Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger to the World Chess Champion.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
