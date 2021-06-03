Chess Corner: Judith

In the Old Testament a poor Jewish widow named Judith snuck into the enemy Assyrian camp by pretending to be an informer. She seduced the Assyrian General and cut off his head, which caused the Assyrians to flee, saving her town.
With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move in this week’s position.
White’s extra pawn is likely decisive. However, rook endgames tend to be drawish. For example, here, if white plays king to f4 or rook to h8 black has real drawing chances. Even so, there are other winning lines that if white makes a misstep may also easily result in a draw.
In this week’s position, white simplifies the game by cutting off the king with rook to e2. Now black’s king cannot cross the “e” file. From here, white’s king escorts its pawn down the board. It would be hard to not win, even if white makes a few minor missteps.
For example, if black responds with rook to f6, check, white’s king moves to g4. Black checks again from g6, and white’s king moves to h4, protecting the pawn. Black again checks from h6 and white’s king advances its position by moving to g5, forcing the retreat of the black rook (see next diagram).
The lesson here is that the rook alone cannot thwart the advance of the king and pawn.
Not much is said of Judith after her heroism. Perhaps Judith Polgar, the best woman chess player of all time, who is especially renowned for aggressive attacking skills and has cut the heads off of many kings, is her reincarnation.
