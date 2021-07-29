What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
The World Chess Cup is a 206 player single elimination knockout tournament. The top finishers qualify for the Candidates Tournament, which consists of eight players competing for the right to challenge the reigning World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, for his crown.
The World Cup runs from July 12 to Aug. 6. The biggest upset so far has been American’s Fabiano Caruana’s loss to Kazakhstan’s Rinet Jumabayev. Caruana is the number two ranked player in the world and the most recent challenger to Carlsen’s crown. By contrast, Jumabayev is the 124 highest rated player in the world and has never earned a spot at the Candidates Tournament.
This week’s position is from Caruana and Jumabayev’s pivotal game. Caruana is white; Jumabayev, black. Here, black threatens mate and to gain a decisive edge. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s best move.
With black’s rooks and knight near the white king, it only took the slightest nudge to seize control of the game. As played by Jumabayev, advancing the h7 pawn to h5 was just that nudge, as black threatens checkmate. Specifically, black’s knight threatens to move to f5, checking white and forcing the white king to h4. With the support of the pawn on h5 the rook on g5 next mates from g4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White best response, as played by Caruana, was to indirectly forsake its knight on g3 by retreating the king to g2. Jumabayev then advanced his h5 pawn to h4, pinning and winning the knight (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
It still took another 19 moves before Caruana surrendered.
Only two top 10 players remain in the World Cup field: Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and Russia’s Alexander Grischuk. Sam Shankland of the USA has reached the quarterfinals.
