What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
In 1657, Sweden occupied Poland, but a double attack by Denmark and Austria forced Sweden out of Poland. Similarly, in this week’s position black initiates double attack that gives black a decisive edge. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s e8 rook rests on the same file as white’s queen with only black’s bishop on e7 in-between the two pieces. Black uncorks a double, discovered attack on white’s queen and rook on e1 with bishop to b4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White cannot defend both threats but first must save its queen. Bishop to e5 — blocking the rook attack — is best. Even so, black wins the exchange with bishop takes rook.
Alternatively, white may try and counter bishop to b4 with knight takes black’s pawn on c6, threatening black’s queen. But after the trade with rook takes queen and knight takes queen, black’s rook takes white’s rook on e1, checking white and allowing black’s other rook to snatch up black’s knight, winning a piece.
The lesson this week is that discovered attacks are really not so secret. Whenever the queen is on the same file or diagonal as a rook or bishop, respectively, a potential discovered attack on the queen is in plain sight. Just look.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
