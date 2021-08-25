Black to move and win
DIAG 1
“Chaos in the midst of chaos isn’t funny, but chaos in the midst of order is,” says the master of comedy Steve Martin. Amid the chaos of this week’s position lurks enough order such that black has the last laugh, albeit black needs to exercise patience. With this hint in mind please try and find black’s winning mating attack.
The position is crazy, as both sides have ominous threats. White has black’s queen pinned with its bishop. Meanwhile, black’s pieces target white’s king.
Black first checks white with its g8 rook, capturing white’s g3 pawn and forcing the white king to the corner on h1. Here is where black exercises patience and maneuvers its knight on h2 to g4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White cannot stop rook to h2, checkmate, as the rook is supported by the knight. However, white can take black’s queen and force the king to g7. White’s bishop then checks from e5 and black’s king moves out of the action to h6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, white can throw pieces away delaying the inevitable, e.g. queen to a6 check, which is turn captured by the black b7 pawn or rook to f2, impeding temporarily black’s control of the 2nd rank before its captured by black’s c2 rook.
The lesson this week is, “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside you” (Deepak Chopra). Or, as Martin asserts, some people have a way with words . . . and other people, oh, uh, not have a way.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
