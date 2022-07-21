White to move and win
DIAG 1
In this week’s position black’s kingside has become porous. White uses multiple mating attacks to win decisively. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s winning move.
One classic mating combination is a coordinated knight and queen. To that end, white plops his knight on g5, threatening queen to h7, checkmate, or queen to h7 and then f7, checkmate, if the black rook moves.
Black must capture the knight with its bishop on e7. White’s bishop returns fire and wrests the g5 square from black (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The bishop attacks black’s queen. However, if the queen flees, the bishop next occupies f6, which forces queen to g7 or h8, checkmate. Thus, black’s queen must take the bishop, but the trade still gives white an overwhelming edge.
The lesson this week is that you a need holes in your kingside like you need holes in your head. Nothing holy about that.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
