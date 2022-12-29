Black to move and win
DIAG 1
America’s Hikaru Nakamura defeated Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the finals of the 2022 Global Speed Chess Championship. Nakamura won the Speed Chess Championship for the fifth time.
This week’s position is from one of their games. Nakamura is black; Carlsen, white. A pseudo-sacrifice begins an unstoppable chain of events for black. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
The white king looks secure because most of black’s heavy pieces are on the queenside. But knight to f4, check, proves otherwise. If white does not immediately capture the knight and retreats to f1 or h1, queen to h3 followed by rook to c1 soon mates white. In the game Carlsen retreated his king to h1 and after Nakamura moved his queen to h3, Carlsen resigned (see next diagram)
DIAG 2
If after the knight check white takes the knight, then the black queen swoops in and checks from g4. The white king flees to f1 and the black queen takes the white knight on f3. White’s queen retreats to b1 to stop rook to c1. Black then pushes his d4 pawn to d3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black threatens mate with queen to h1 and the pawn advance with the supporting rooks is overpowering.
The lesson this week is that queen can sweep across the board like a tornado.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
