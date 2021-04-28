What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi’s (“Nepo” ) triumphed at the Candidates Chess Tournament, which concluded on April 27. Nepo earned the right to play the reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen for the crown later this year.
This week’s position is from the most important game of the tournament. It occurred in round 8 when Nepo faced his primary rival Anish Giri of the Netherlands. Giri chased Nepo up until the end of the tournament, but fell short principally because of this loss to Nepo.
In this week’s position, Nepo is black; Giri, white. Here, Nepo finds the best way to pressure white’s queen. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
The white’s queen support for its bishop is fragile. Sliding the black rook over to b8 and threatening the white queen fractures that support. If the queen retreats to c2, black wins the bishop with rook to c8. If the queen retreats to d3, bishop to f5 wins the exchange.
White could try queen to a4. But then the rook check followed by bishop to d7 (see next diagram) is fatal, threatening a skewer, as white’s rook and king both rest along the c6-a1 diagonal, which black’s d7 bishop is poised to dominate next from c6.
Diag 2
White’s best reply is for its bishop to take the black bishop. After black trades his rook for the white queen, white then has a rook and a bishop versus the black queen (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Nepo converted his advantage into a win.
The Candidates Tournament consisted of eight players. Three were Russian, and Giri is half Russian/half Dutch. Perhaps its Russia’s long, cold winter nights.
