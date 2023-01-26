What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
The prestigious Tata Steel Chess Championship has been called the Wimbledon of chess. It started in 1938, and past winners include a long line of world chess champions. This year’s tournament ends Jan. 29.
The story of the tournament this year is 18-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan (“Abdu”). After the halfway point, he is in first place. His world ranking is number 17 and to illustrate the point, the next three players behind him in the tournament standings are all perennial top 10 players.
This week’s position is from Abdu’s victory over World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. Carslen is white; Abdu, black. Here, Carlsen is at a disadvantage, having lost the rook exchange for a minor piece (a knight or a bishop). However, Carlsen is initiating pressure against Abdu’s king-side. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
White’s rook pins black’s knight and, in coordination with its bishops and queen, pose a serious danger to black’s king. Abdu pulls the teeth out of the attack by forcing a trade of rooks by moving his rook on d8 to d1 with the support of his g4 bishop.
Black’s rook pins white’s knight on e8 and threatens to double the black rooks on the “d” file. For example, if white plays its second best move and retreats the b5 bishop to f1, breaking the pin, black’s g8 rook slides over to d1 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Now if white trades rooks, a black rook still ends up on d8 ominously pressuring white’s king from the 1st rank. And if white doesn’t trade rooks, the doubled rooks begin to dominate the position.
Carlsen opted to trade rooks on d1, which he followed with bishop to f1 and Abdu responded to with knight to e5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Here, black’s pieces are more active now with threats against white’s kingside, as its rook bears down on the enemy king with a centralized knight. Moreover, Carlsen’s initiative against black’s kingside has been defanged.
This lesson this week is when you are ahead, look to simplify. At 18, Abdu has already learned this.
