DIAG 1
What is white’s best move?
In this week’s position white has two winning moves. One involves a pin and other a discovered attack. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s two winning moves.
White’s pieces are like wolves zeroing in on their prey. White’s bishop on c4 pins black’s f7 pawn. This allows rook to g6, pinning black’s g7 pawn as well.
Black’s best reply is bishop to e6. White trades bishops on e6 followed by bishop takes h7 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, white can at least trade its bishop and rook for black’s queen and a pawn. White must be careful of a back rank mate, however, as white’s queen guards the d1 square, which at the moment is the only entry point to white’s back rank.
The other alternative to rook to g6 is moving the bishop on e3 to c5. This threatens a discovered attack against black’s queen. Black’s best reply is not to retreat the queen, as that allows mate or a devastating attack.
For example, queen to c7 permits rook takes h6, threatening mate on h8. Black’s pawn takes the rook and white queen checks from g6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
The black king retreats to h8, white’s queen takes the h6 pawn with check, the king goes back to g8, and white delivers the one-two punch with bishop to f8 and mate on g7 with the queen cannot be stopped.
Black’s best response to bishop to c5 is to move its bishop to e6. White trades bishops on e6 and then white’s rook takes black’s knight with a discovered attack on black’s queen (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
The lesson this week is that there may be more than one way to bake a cake.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
