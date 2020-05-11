Black to move and draw
DIAG 1
In 1849, Henry “Box” Brown was a slave in Virginia. He escaped by mailing himself in a wooden crate to abolitionists in Philadelphia with the help of a free black man, James Smith. In April, 1941, Airy Neave, who was a British soldier, lawyer, and future member of Parliament, first escaped from a German POW camp near Poland but was later captured near Russia. Neave was then transported to the inescapable Colditz Castle in southern Germany. A year later he escaped to Switzerland disguised a German soldier through a trap door in the castle.
In this week’s position black also escapes. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s escape route.
White’s queen to black’s rook is not easy win. White must be careful, or else black may escape with a draw. Here, hidden in the position like a trap door is a stalemate. Black now uncorks rook to d6, check.
White must capture the black rook or its queen is captured. Thus, white’s queen takes black’s rook. But now black is stalemated, as black’s king is not in check and has no legal moves available (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The lesson this week is that the old adage is true, as illustrated by both captives and chess players alike, that “You never run out of options if you never run out of hope.”
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
