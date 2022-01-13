The World Chess Rapid Championships transpired in Poland at the end of December. The rapid games time controls were 15 minutes per player, with a 10-second increment added after each move. In a surprise upset, 17-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov (“Nod”)of Uzbekistan won the tournament.
This week’s position is from Nod’s victory against Magnus Carlsen. Nod is white; Carlsen, black. Simplification assures certainty. With this hint in mind please try to find Nod’s final move, which caused Carlsen to immediately resign.
It’s a pawn race and white is winning. But the queens complicate matters and create the possibility of a draw by perpetual check. Nod simplified and forced a queen trade with queen to d4, checking black and threatening white’s queen.
White is forced to trade queens. Black’s pawn then advances to b3 and white’s pawn promotes. Black’s pawn may reach b2, but white’s queen checks from a8, forcing the black king to b1, blocking the pawn. White’s king then moves steadily toward the action and together the queen and king mop up black’s pawn.
The lesson this week is that you are never too young to simplify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.