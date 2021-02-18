CHESS CORNER: Never underestimate the bishop pair

Wesley So of the United States won the Opera Euro Rapid Chess Tournament this past Valentine’s Day after two weeks of competition. So defeated the World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in the Finals, winning one game and drawing the rest. This week’s position is from So’s decisive game against Carlsen.
In time pressure Carlsen blundered and defended his weak pawn on e6 with rook to f6. This exposed his rooks to white’s bishops and the loss of the exchange. With this hint in mind, please try to find So’s winning moves.
So next brought his c1 bishop into play. He plopped it on g5. If the rook retreats safely to f7 or f8, white’s bishop on g4 captures black’s e6 pawn, either checking black and grabbing black’s other rook or pinning black’s rook on f2.
The black rook’s other option is to move to g6, which is what Carlsen played. White next attacks the black g6 rook with bishop to h5.
One way or another white wins the exchange, i.e. a bishop for a rook. If black’s knight snatches the pawn on b2, white’s h5 bishop takes the white g6 rook, doubling black’s pawns on g7 and g6. White has a dangerously active position; for example, white’s rooks will dominate the “g” and “h” files. Alternatively, black can immediately accept the loss of the exchange and capture white’s g5 bishop with its g6 rook, which is in turn taken by white’s rook. Carlsen played this and then promptly resigned, as white’s position was just too strong.
The lesson this week is that even sometimes the world’s best players overlook the bishop pair. Never underestimate the bishop pair.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
