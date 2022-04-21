What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
Jose Capablanca was the World Chess Champion from 1921 to 1927. In ranking the top chess players of all time the Cuban is always on the short list. This week’s position is from his game against Villegas in Buenos Aries in 1914. Capablanca has the white pieces; Villegas, the black pieces.
Sometimes the obvious move is not the best move. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
There is nothing wrong with the obvious move in this position, bishop takes pawn. It garners a pawn and protects the queen. However, even better, as played by Capablanca, is knight takes knight.
If black snatches the queen, white strikes with its knight taking black’s bishop on f6, checking black. Capturing the knight with black’s g6 pawn results in mate after white’s rook checks from g4. The black king retreats to h8 and white’s bishop grabs the f6 pawn, mating black (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Because of this, black may decline to capture the knight after its takes the bishop on f6 and instead moves to the corner on h8. White slides its rook over to h4, threatening mate with rook takes h7, as the knight supports the rook and controls the g8 escape square. Black’s best defense is to move its h7 pawn to h6. White’s rook then takes the h6 pawn with check, which is in turn taken by black’s g7 pawn. This creates a discovered check that wins back the queen with knight to d5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, white has two pieces for a rook and has a decisive advantage.
Black’s best reply to the original knight takes knight is to not take white’s queen but instead simply recapture on d7. White’s bishop now takes the black d4 pawn. Black should then trade bishops on d4, as the white rook knocks the black queen off the “d” file, giving white an edge with its ability to dominate the “d” file (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Capablanca’s lesson is the obvious is not always so obvious.
