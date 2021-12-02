What is white’s best move?
DIAG 1
The FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss Tournament ran from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8. The winner of the tournament was Alireza Firouzja. Firouzja is an 18-year-old wonderkid who many believe in a few years will become the next world chess champion. At present, he is the 9th highest rated player in the world. He is Iranian by birth but is now a French citizen.
Placing second was Fabiano Caruana, who is 29 years old and from Brooklyn. He is the second highest rated player in the world. By placing first and second both Firouzja and Caruana qualified for two of the eight spots available for the 2022 Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger to the reigning world chess champion.
This week’s position is from their 9th round game at the tournament. Caruana is white; Firoujza, black. Caruana prevailed in this amazing game, with brilliancy by both players. Here, white has several solid moves. But one move is clearly best, and it entails Caruana offering a pseudo-sacrifice. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move.
Solid moves for white include knight to h3, white’s pawn on b4 taking black’s pawn on c5 and rook to d1. Best, as played by Caruana, is the f4 knight hoping to d5 and putting the knight en prise.
If black takes the knight, white pushes its e5 pawn to e6, forking the king and knight (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White wins back the piece with pressure and a superior position. Thus, Firouzja declined the offer and had his c5 pawn take white’s b4 pawn. Caruana then used the knight on d5 to reduce black’s influence on the dark squares and captured black’s bishop on e7. Black’s knight on f5 took the knight, as white’s other knight hopped to g5, checking black (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, Firouzja retreated his king to g6, and white’s knight captured the black pawn on e6 after first trading rooks on c8. Firouzja then put pressure on white’s e5 pawn by moving the knight on e7 to c6, which prompted Caruana to move his pawn to f4, supporting the pawn and giving a white a superior position (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Later in the game Firouzja made a brilliant defensive move but it was too little too late. In a few years, it may too late to defeat Firouzja.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.