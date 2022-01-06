What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
This week’s position is based on a 1993 game between Martin Esteban and Jose Aguado. Here, black, as played by Aguado, sacrifices a piece to create an unstoppable passed pawn. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s “c” pawns are dangerous and Aguado shows just how dangerous when the black rook takes the white pawn on b2. After the knight takes the rook, the black c4 pawn advances to c3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white’s knight hops to d3 to stop the pawn’s advance, black advances its c5 pawn to c4 with a discovered check by black’s bishop. One of the two black “c” pawns will promote.
The best move for black is to have the rook take the bishop on b6. White ignores the rook and advances its c5 pawn to c4. This stops knight to d3. If knight takes the black’s c4 pawn, the black pawn moves to c2 and promotes on the next move.
After the pawn advance to c4, Esteban moved his rook to b4, but Aguado shot back with pawn to a4 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
From here, if the rook takes the pawn on c4, black’s c3 pawn takes the knight and then promotes. Instead, Esteban took the pawn on c4 with its knight. Black’s c3 pawn moved to c2 and a new queen was inevitable, as the pawn thwarts rook to b1.
The lesson this week is to let those passed pawns roll.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
