White to move and win
DIAG 1
White’s pieces eye black’s kingside like hungry hyenas. White’s rook has an open file on black’s king, while its bishop hides like a wolf on h6. White’s queen also targets black’s kingside but is rebuffed by the bishop on f6. The key is the rook-bishop combinations on the “g” file. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s best move and plan.
Black’s queen is a nuisance, as it sits deep in white’s territory near white’s king. If white’s queen moves out of the way of black’s f6 bishop, black’s queen takes b2. Instead, white’s queen takes black’s bishop, which is in turn recaptured by black’s knight on e8.
White’s bishop takes the g7 pawn, threatening mate (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black moves its f8 rook to d8, giving its king an escape square on f8. White then strikes with pawn to b4, attacking black’s knight on c5 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Black’s best response is knight to b3, check, which is then taken by white’s c2 pawn. Black’s queen moves to a2 and now has control of the 2nd rank and threatens white’s bishop, which moves to c4. Black’s queen takes the white pawn on a2 (see next diagram).
DIAG 4
Black will soon lose a knight, and white’s bishops will support the invasion of black’ position by its rooks, slicing black to pieces.
The lesson this week is that an open file can run over a king’s defenses.
