Chess Corner: Open lines

What is black’s best move?
This week’s position is from America’s Fabiano Caruana’s game against Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in the Netherlands. Caruana has the black pieces; Wojtaszek, the white pieces. Caruana uses his advanced f2 pawn like Archimedes Lever to wrench a win. With this hint in mind, please try to find Caruana’s winning move.
White defends well the black f2 pawn’s promotion square, f1. However, the adjacent square e1 is not so well defended. Thus, Caruana uncorked knight to c4 (see next diagram).
The knight threatens white’s bishop, while the maneuver opens up the “e” file for black’s rook on e8. Wojtaszek responded with rook takes knight, which is white’s best move. Caruana followed the knight sacrifice with rook to e1, checking white. Here Wojtaszek resigned.
This is because if white trades rooks on e1, black gains a new queen with check. If white declines the capture and moves the king to h2, black’s rook takes white’s rook on d1 and will next support the f2 pawn’s advance to f1, costing white a bishop.
If white had played rook to f1 instead of capturing the knight, the knight would next take the bishop. Critically, white’s f1 rook dare not capture the f2 pawn, or else the knight forks white’s rooks from d1 (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is that sometimes open lines are worth a piece.
