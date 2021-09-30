Black to move and win
DIAG 1
Ninth Century Chinese alchemist discovered gunpowder while, ironically, trying to discover the elixir to eternal life. You could say they discovered a fast track to eternal life. Either way, with this hint in mind, please try to find black’s winning move.
White is looking to trade queens. However, the black’s bishop on g7 lurks in the tall grass waiting for a shot at white’s queen. That shot is black’s knight taking white’s f3 bishop with check, which creates a discovered attack on black’s queen.
After white’s g2 pawn takes black’s knight on f3, black’s g7 bishop comes out of the shadows and captures white’s queen with the support of black’s own queen (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
The lesson this week is that you may discover something new if you bring your pieces out of the shadows.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
